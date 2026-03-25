Giants' Jerar Encarnacion: On bench for season opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Encarnacion is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Even after an impressive spring in which he posted a .759 OPS in the Cactus League, the right-handed-hitting Encarnacion will be passed over for a spot in the GIants' season-opening lineup against Yankees southpaw Max Fried. The Giants will go with Casey Schmitt at first base in the opener, while Rafael Devers occupies the designated-hitter spot.
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