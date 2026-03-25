Encarnacion is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Even after an impressive spring in which he posted a .759 OPS in the Cactus League, the right-handed-hitting Encarnacion will be passed over for a spot in the GIants' season-opening lineup against Yankees southpaw Max Fried. The Giants will go with Casey Schmitt at first base in the opener, while Rafael Devers occupies the designated-hitter spot.