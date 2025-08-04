The Giants activated Encarnacion (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Encarnacion is not in the lineup for Monday's game against Pittsburgh, but he should see a healthy amount of playing time down the stretch as the Giants see how he fits into their long-term plans. The 27-year-old has been limited to only eight contests at the big-league level in 2025 due to a fractured hand and more recently due to an oblique strain.