The Giants transferred Rodriguez (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 24-year-old was placed on the injured list at the start of August due to right elbow neuritis, and he recently suffered a setback after starting up a minor-league rehab assignment. Rodriguez won't be eligible to be reinstated until after the end of the regular season, so his 2026 campaign can safely be considered finished since San Francisco is 25 games under. 500. He played in 22 games in his first taste of the majors this year and posted a .235/.316/.412 slash line with two homers and one steal in 58 plate appearances.