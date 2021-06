Sherfy allowed a hit and a walk with two strikeouts over two scoreless innings in Sunday's 5-0 loss to Washington.

The right-hander was solid in his Giants debut. He last pitched in the majors with Arizona in 2019, posting a 5.89 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 22:5 K:BB across 18.1 innings. Sherfy didn't allow an earned run in 7.2 innings with Triple-A Sacramento this year prior to his call-up to the big leagues. He figures to work in a low-leverage relief role.