Sherfy allowed two runs on two hits and struck out one in one inning of Friday's 11-4 win over Arizona.

While Sherfy got off to a solid start this year, he's now allowed three runs across his last 2.2 innings. Both runs he allowed Friday came via home run, as Eduardo Escobar and Pavin Smith both took him deep in the eighth inning. The right-hander has a 2.79 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 9:3 K:BB and 1-0 record in 9.2 innings overall.