Gregorio was designated for assignment Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Giants had to make room on the 40-man roster for new signing Tony Watson. Gregorio had a 3.04 ERA in 74 innings at Triple-A Sacremento last season, though his 5.11 FIP indicates that he was quite lucky to record an ERA that low. He was suspended in July after testing positive for Stanozolol.

