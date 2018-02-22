Giants' Joan Gregorio: Returns to camp with Giants
Gregorio returned to San Francisco's spring camp as a non-roster invitee Thursday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
Gregorio was previously designated for assignment by the Giants on Monday after the team needed to make room for Tony Watson on the 40-man roster. The 26-year-old has spent the last two years with Triple-A Sacramento and posted a 3.04 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 74 innings this past season.
More News
-
Giants' Joan Gregorio: Designated for assignment•
-
Giants' Joan Gregorio: Suspended for rest of 2017•
-
Giants' Joan Gregorio: Expected to miss one month with injury•
-
Giants' Joan Gregorio: Optioned to minors•
-
Giants' Joan Gregorio: Has trouble with 2016 level promotion•
-
Giants' Joan Gregorio: Starting again•
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Podcast: How to draft first basemen
We give you tips on how to draft what is perhaps the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball....
-
Fantasy baseball: Best 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...