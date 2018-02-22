Gregorio returned to San Francisco's spring camp as a non-roster invitee Thursday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Gregorio was previously designated for assignment by the Giants on Monday after the team needed to make room for Tony Watson on the 40-man roster. The 26-year-old has spent the last two years with Triple-A Sacramento and posted a 3.04 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 74 innings this past season.