Giants' Joan Gregorio: Sent to minor-league camp
Gregorio was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Gregorio's usage was limited for the Giants this spring, as he tossed just 4.1 innings over five games. Over said outings he gave up two runs on four hits, with two being home runs. He'll likely return to Triple-A Sacramento for the upcoming season. Over 13 games (74 innings) with Sacramento last year, Gregorio logged a 3.04 ERA and 1.32 WHIP.
More News
-
Giants' Joan Gregorio: Returns to camp with Giants•
-
Giants' Joan Gregorio: Designated for assignment•
-
Giants' Joan Gregorio: Suspended for rest of 2017•
-
Giants' Joan Gregorio: Expected to miss one month with injury•
-
Giants' Joan Gregorio: Optioned to minors•
-
Giants' Joan Gregorio: Has trouble with 2016 level promotion•
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Gio
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....
-
Takes: Conforto, Stroman now
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...