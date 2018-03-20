Gregorio was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Gregorio's usage was limited for the Giants this spring, as he tossed just 4.1 innings over five games. Over said outings he gave up two runs on four hits, with two being home runs. He'll likely return to Triple-A Sacramento for the upcoming season. Over 13 games (74 innings) with Sacramento last year, Gregorio logged a 3.04 ERA and 1.32 WHIP.