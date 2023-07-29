Pederson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Red Sox.

Pederson kept the game close with his eighth-inning blast, but the Giants couldn't find the tying run. The 31-year-old has homered three times and added two doubles over his last seven contests. The power appears to be back for the slugger, who is now at a .245/.371/.466 slash line with 11 homers, 36 RBI, 39 runs scored, eight doubles and two triples through 248 plate appearances. He hit leadoff Friday with LaMonte Wade (back) out, and Pederson could continue to be atop the order versus righties until his injured teammate returns.