Pederson went 4-for-4 with one RBI in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Cubs.

All four of Pederson's hits were singles, but he accounted for more than half of the Giants' seven hits in the contest. Over four games since returning from a hand injury, Pederson's gone 6-for-15 with two RBI and two runs scored. The 31-year-old continues to fill a strong-side platoon role at designated hitter, one that's seen him produce a .260/.374/.479 slash line with five home runs, 20 RBI and 14 runs scored over 115 plate appearances on the season.