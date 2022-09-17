site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Joc Pederson: Hits bench against southpaw
RotoWire Staff
Pederson will sit Saturday against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Pederson hasn't started against a southpaw since late July, so it's no surprise to see him on the bench here against Julio Urias. Thairo Estrada will start in left field in his absence.
