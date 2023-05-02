Pederson went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Astros.
Pederson's first home run since April 3 gave the Giants a 2-1 lead in the third. He continues to periodically sit out versus lefties and missed a two-week stretch due to a wrist injury, but his .255/.354/.509 slash line through 17 games is encouraging. During his first season with San Francisco last year, Pederson slashed .274/.353/.521 with 23 homers and 70 RBI across 134 games.
More News
-
Giants' Joc Pederson: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Giants' Joc Pederson: Takes seat vs. southpaw•
-
Giants' Joc Pederson: Plates opening run in return•
-
Giants' Joc Pederson: Returning Sunday, as expected•
-
Giants' Joc Pederson: Expected back Sunday•
-
Giants' Joc Pederson: Set for activities in next two days•