Pederson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Pederson has warmed up a bit, going 5-for-18 (.278) with two homers over his last five games. The rest of the Giants didn't follow -- his blast was one of three hits for them in Thursday's loss. The designated hitter is at a .245/.353/.434 slash line with 15 long balls, 51 RBI and 57 runs scored across 113 contests this season.