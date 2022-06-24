Pederson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 7-6 loss to Atlanta.
Pederson's ninth-inning blast got the Giants within a run, but they weren't able to tie the game. The outfielder has homered three times in his last seven games, giving him 16 on the year. He hadn't posted a multi-hit effort since June 10, and he now has a .271/.348/.571 slash line with 38 RBI, 31 runs scored and two stolen bases across 200 plate appearances. He rarely plays against southpaws, but the Giants' outfield is not at full health with LaMonte Wade (knee) on a rehab assignment and Luis Gonzalez (back) landing on the injured list Thursday, so Pederson could see a small uptick in playing time in the short term.