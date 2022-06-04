Pederson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and three total runs scored in Friday's 15-6 win over the Marlins.

Pederson's third-inning blast was his sixth homer in his last 10 games. This was also the second contest this year where he's drawn multiple walks. The outfielder is up to a .269/.349/.600 slash line with 13 long balls, 30 RBI, 22 runs scored and a stolen base through 149 plate appearances. Injuries are piling up in the Giants' outfield again, so the 30-year-old should be able to see regular playing time as long as Luis Gonzalez (lower leg contusion) is sidelined.