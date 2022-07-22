site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Joc Pederson: On bench against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
Pederson isn't starting Friday against the Dodgers.
Pederson will be out of the lineup since left-hander Tyler Anderson is on the mound for the Dodgers. Yermin Mercedes will take over in left field and bat seventh.
