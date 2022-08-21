site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Joc Pederson: On bench against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
Pederson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
With southpaw Kyle Freeland on the bump for Colorado, the lefty-hitting Pederson will bow out of the lineup for the series finale at Coors Field. Thairo Estrada replaces Pederson in left field.
