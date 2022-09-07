site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Joc Pederson: On bench against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Pederson isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Pederson will take a seat for a third consecutive game since left-hander Clayton Kershaw is starting for the Dodgers. Luis Gonzalez is starting in left field and batting ninth.
