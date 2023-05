Pederson (hand) is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pederson will miss a second game in a row after he was hit in the hand during a bunt attempt Friday against Arizona. J.D. Davis will be the designated hitter while hitting cleanup and Casey Schmitt will hit sixth as the starting third baseman. Pederson is considered day-to-day with a chance to return to the lineup against the Phillies on Monday.