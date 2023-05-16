Pederson was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right-hand contusion by the Giants on Monday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Pederson hurt his right hand while squaring up for a bunt attempt against the Diamondbacks on Friday, and there wasn't enough progress made for him to avoid a trip to the injured list. It could be a minimum stint for the outfielder, but he'll miss at least a week after being placed on the injured list retroactive to May 13. Mike Yastrzemski (hamstring) came off the 10-day IL in a corresponding transaction.