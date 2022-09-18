site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Joc Pederson: Sitting against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Pederson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The lefty-hitting Pederson will remain on the bench for the second straight contest while Los Angeles brings southpaw Andrew Heaney to the hill. Luis Gonzalez will replace Pederson in left field.
