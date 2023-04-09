Pederson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Pederson will join fellow lefty-hitting everyday players Mike Yastrzemski, Blake Sabol and LaMonte Wade on the bench for the series finale while southpaw Kris Bubic takes the hill for Kansas City. J.D. Davis will replace Pederson as the Giants' designated hitter.