Pederson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 9-2 win over the Reds.
Pederson doesn't play a ton against southpaws, but he made the most of his opportunity against Reds lefty Mike Minor. The outfielder went deep in the fifth inning for the Giants' sixth run. With four homers and two multi-hit efforts in his last 11 games, a span in which he's gone 10-for-34 (.294), Pederson is in a groove at the plate. He's up to a .270/.344/.573 slash line, 17 homers, 39 RBI, 32 runs scored, two stolen bases and five doubles across 209 plate appearances.