Giants' Joc Pederson: Takes seat against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
Pederson isn't starting Saturday against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The Giants are facing a left-handed pitcher for a second consecutive game, so Pederson will remain out of the lineup. Yermin Mercedes is starting in left field and batting seventh.
