Pederson isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.
Pederson will head to the bench with the Giants set to face off against lefty Jordan Montgomery. This will give San Francisco a chance to ease Austin Slater back into action by slotting him into the DH role Monday evening.
