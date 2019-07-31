McCarthy was traded from the Rays to the Giants on Wednesday in exchange for Jacob Lopez, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

McCarthy has struggled to get things going with Triple-A Durham this season, slashing .196/.335/.385 with six home runs and one stolen base in 41 games. The outfielder could make his big-league debut later in the season if he turns things around at the dish following the change of scenery.

