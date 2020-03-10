Play

McCarthy was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 26-year-old had a delayed start to the 2019 season in the Tampa Bay organization due to discomfort in his back. McCarthy joined the Giants' system July 31 and struggled to find consistent production at the plate following his arrival, hitting .165/.247/.241 and striking out 30 times across 89 plate appearances. The young outfielder was a unlikely to make the Giants' Opening Day roster coming out of camp, but was able to learn from the major-league coaching staff and will now have the opportunity to prove why he can provide outfield depth down the stretch in 2020 for San Francisco.

