McCarthy will start in right field and bat sixth against the Dodgers on Thursday.

McCarthy receives the start in right field after being recalled from the Giants alternate training site Thursday. Clayton Kershaw (back) was replaced with the right-handed Dustin May, which likely prompted manager Gabe Kapler to add another left-handed bat to his lineup. The 26-year-old will likely serve in a platoon role with the left-handed-hitting Jaylin Davis. McCarthy's big league debut arrives one year after a tough 2019 campaign at Triple-A, where he recorded a .185/.306/.335 slash line with seven home runs and 27 RBI across 271 plate appearances.