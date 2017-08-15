Giants' Joe Panik: 7-day DL remains a possibility
Panik (head) passed concussion tests again Monday but his availability remains in question and the 7-day DL is a possibility, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
It's great news that Panik is passing the concussion tests thus far, but concussion symptoms can sometimes take more than two days to show up. As such, the Giants may choose to take it safe considering they are playing out the end of a lost season. Kelby Tomlinson has replaced Panik in the lineup at second base and would be the logical replacement should Panik be placed on the disabled list.
