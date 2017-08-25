Play

Giants' Joe Panik: Activated from DL

Panik (concussion) was activated from the disabled list Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After missing 10 games, Panik is set to return to action. Prior to being dealt with a concussion, Panik had built a .271/.330/.397 line over 106 games. Now that he's back in full health, Panik should resume his duties as San Francisco's everyday second baseman.

