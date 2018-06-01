Giants' Joe Panik: Activated, leading off Friday

Panik (thumb) was activated from the disabled list and is leading off Friday against the Phillies, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

This move was expected, and now that Panik is healthy and back atop the Giants' lineup, he should be deployed in leagues where he is rostered. Panik was hitting .267/.323/.389 with three home runs and a 6:6 K:BB in 90 at-bats before suffering the thumb injury.