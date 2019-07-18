Giants' Joe Panik: Another two-hit day

Panik went 2-for-5 with a pair of runs scored in Wednesday's 11-8 win over Colorado.

Panik has enjoyed his stay at Coors Field, going 6-for-15 with three RBI and three runs scored in three starts this series. The 28-year-old's overall numbers remain poor (.235/.309/.318) even with the brief hot streak, which is a big reason why he continues to hit in the bottom third of the order. With next-to-no power (three homers) or speed (3-for-5 on steal attempts), Panik is tough to roster in almost any format.

More News
Our Latest Stories