Giants' Joe Panik: Approaching rehab assignment quickly
Panik (thumb) could embark on a rehab assignment before the end of May, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports Friday.
Panik was originally targeting a mid-June return from his thumb sprain, but his rehab is progressing faster than expected. If he is able to head out to the minors before the month ends, it's possible Panik could return in time for a pivotal series against division rival Arizona which begins June 4. If that doesn't work out, the Giants have an off-day June 7 and begin a road series against Washington the next day, which could be another target return date for the second baseman.
