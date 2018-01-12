Giants' Joe Panik: Avoids arbitration with Giants
Panik agreed to a one-year, $3.45 million deal with the Giants on Friday, avoiding arbitration, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
This was his first year as an arbitration-eligible player, and Panik's consistency in the field and in the batting average department (.282 career average) served him well. He should serve as the Giants' everyday second baseman this season, and could hit relatively high in the order, which makes him a worthwhile late-round option in deeper leagues.
