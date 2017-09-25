Giants' Joe Panik: Back in action Monday

Panik (elbow) is back in the lineup for Monday's game against Diamondbacks, playing second base and batting second, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Panik is back in action after sitting out Sunday's contest with a sore right elbow. The 26-year-old, who is hitting an impressive .406/.461/.565 in 19 games this month, will face Zack Godley in his return to the lineup.