Giants' Joe Panik: Bangs third homer

Panik went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 11-3 loss to the Marlins.

Panik led the game off with his third long ball of the season, which turned out being all of the offense the Giants could muster against Trevor Richards. The 28-year-old continues to lead off against righties due in large part to upping his on-base percentage to a respectable .335 mark.

