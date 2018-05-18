Giants' Joe Panik: Begins baseball activities Thursday

Panik (thumb) resumed light baseball activities Thursday and also took dry swings,Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

This was a big step for Panik as it marked the first time since he underwent surgery that he did any baseball-related work. Panik took part in infield drills and told reporters that he's still in the process of building up strength in his surgically repaired thumb. Once Panik ramps up to taking batting practice, his timetable will come into clearer focus. The Giants will continue with a patchwork platoon at second base while Panik is on the shelf.