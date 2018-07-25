Giants' Joe Panik: Begins rehab assignment Thursday

Panik (groin) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment Thursday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Panik began taking swings Friday and has avoided any setback as he resumed baseball activities over the past week. The 27-year-old seems on track for a return around the start of August, which is on par with the expected three-week absence when he was evaluated after being placed on the disabled list in early July.

More News
Our Latest Stories