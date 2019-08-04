Giants' Joe Panik: Benched for third straight

Panik is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

As expected, Panik will stick in a bench role for all three games of the series in Colorado with new acquisition Scooter Gennett stepping in as the Giants' primary second baseman. Gennett could check out of the lineup on occasion when the Giants oppose left-handed starting pitchers, but the righty-hitting Donovan Solono is a likelier candidate than Panik to start at the keystone in those scenarios.