Giants' Joe Panik: Collects four hits Friday
Panik went 4-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a pair of runs scored in an 8-0 win over San Diego on Friday.
Panik has been on fire during the month of September, slashing .393/.436/.536 in 23 games, raising his season batting average 20 points in the process (.290). The 26-year-old has only delivered one home run during his hot streak, highlighting the one aspect of his game (power) that is holding him back from being a more-appealing fantasy option.
More News
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...