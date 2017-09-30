Giants' Joe Panik: Collects four hits Friday

Panik went 4-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a pair of runs scored in an 8-0 win over San Diego on Friday.

Panik has been on fire during the month of September, slashing .393/.436/.536 in 23 games, raising his season batting average 20 points in the process (.290). The 26-year-old has only delivered one home run during his hot streak, highlighting the one aspect of his game (power) that is holding him back from being a more-appealing fantasy option.