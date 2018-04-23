Giants' Joe Panik: Collects three hits in win
Panik went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Sunday's 4-2 victory over the Angels.
Panik had fallen into a 1-for-19 slump over his last five games, so Sunday's three-hit performance was a welcomed sight for his owners. The 27-year-old's power production has come back down to earth after belting three homers in the first five games of the season (just one extra-base hit in the following 14 contests), but he should remain a solid source of batting average and run production while batting at the top of the Giants' lineup.
