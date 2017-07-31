Giants' Joe Panik: Collects three hits Sunday
Panik went 3-for-5 with an RBI in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers.
The 26-year-old had been slumping over his previous 10 contests (6-for-40), so Sunday's three-hit outburst could be a sign that he is turning things around at the plate. Panik has taken over for Eduardo Nunez (trade) batting second in the order, but the Giants' anemic offense may not afford him as many scoring opportunities as traditional two-hole hitters. The second baseman's pedestrian .267/.322/.396 triple slash limits his value to deep and NL-only formats.
