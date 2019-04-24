Giants' Joe Panik: Collects three RBI

Panik went 2-for-4 with a double, solo home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Blue Jays.

Panik entered Tuesday's game 2-for-23 over his last six games, which resulted in being dropped to the bottom of the batting order. The 28-year-old is slashing .197/.280/.288 through 66 at-bats.

