Giants' Joe Panik: Collects two hits in win

Panik went 2-for-5 with a run scored in Monday's 13-2 win over San Diego.

Panik has seen his stock drop tremendously following an atrocious June (.213/.280/.281). The 28-year-old lost his spot atop the order and has been ceding occasional starts against southpaws to Donovan Solano. The latter isn't an immediate threat to Panik's regular role, but the second baseman will have to improve on his career-worst .235/.314/.327 slash line to restore faith in both deep-league owners in addition to Giants' management.

