Giants' Joe Panik: Collects two hits Monday

Panik returned to the lineup Monday, going 2-for-4 with an RBI in a loss to the Cubs.

The 26-year-old had sat out two of the previous three games, with both absences coming against lefty starters. Panik owns fairly even splits against both righties (.267/.327/.414) and lefties (.265/.323/.327), but the sinking Giants want to get a look at Miguel Gomez down the stretch. A platoon situation slightly damages the second baseman's already-limited fantasy value, but he should still receive enough starts per week in the top third of San Francisco's lineup to stay relevant in deep formats.

