Giants' Joe Panik: Collects two hits, steals base Thursday
Panik went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 9-8 loss to the Rockies.
Panik is hitting just .230 (20-for-87) in June with five RBI. He has just three homers in 177 at-bats, and he hit all three in the first five games of the season. The 27-year-old is hitting just .249 on the year and his fantasy value has taken a huge hit.
