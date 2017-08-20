Giants' Joe Panik: Condition improving

Panik (concussion) ran sprints on the field Sunday and is optimistic he will be activated soon, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

He said his headaches went away Friday and hasn't had any of the balance/vision issues he had last year when he had a concussion. It is possible he could return before the end of the month. Kelby Tomlinson is starting at second base and hitting second in the finale against the Phillies.