Giants' Joe Panik: Contributes from leadoff spot

Panik went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Panik teamed up with Buster Posey to provide the only offense the Giants could muster against Luke Weaver. The second baseman continues to flourish in a leadoff role against righties, batting .291 with eight extra-base hits, nine RBI and 13 runs scored over his last 20 games.