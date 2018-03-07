Giants' Joe Panik: Could hit leadoff against righties

Manager Bruce Bochy said it's "very possible" Panik occasionally hits leadoff against right-handed pitchers this season, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Panik jumped around the batting order last season, primarily hitting second or seventh, but also occupying the leadoff spot 11 times. In those 11 starts atop the order, Panik hit a healthy .364/.364/.727. While it sounds like the 27-year-old could be deployed at different spots in the lineup again this season, Bochy hinted he could be in line for some additional work as the leadoff man when the matchups are right. In San Francisco's revamped lineup, this occasional preferential placement for Panik could provide a slight boost to his counting stats.