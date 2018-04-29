Giants' Joe Panik: Could need surgery for thumb

Panik, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday, could require surgery on his sprained left thumb, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Panik will receive a second opinion in the coming days to determine the severity of the thumb injury, which he sustained while applying a tag in Friday's game against the Dodgers. The Giants have already indicated they expect Panik to be sidelined beyond the 10-day minimum even if surgery isn't deemed necessary, but any procedure would likely result in the second baseman missing more than a month. Kelby Tomlinson is expected to act as the primary replacement at the keystone in the interim, with recent callup Alen Hanson adding depth at the position.